The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

