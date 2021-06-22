The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

