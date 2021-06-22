The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

BCO opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 1.56.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

