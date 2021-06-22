The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.
BCO opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 1.56.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
BCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.