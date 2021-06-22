The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,948 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 276,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

