The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.38.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $389.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.