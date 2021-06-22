The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.38.
Shares of COO stock opened at $389.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
