The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The ExOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The ExOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

