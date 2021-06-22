The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.28

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.31. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 25,711 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

