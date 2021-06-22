The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce $40.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.44 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $38.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $143.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $150.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

