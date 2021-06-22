The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.