The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
