The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

NYSE SMG opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

