The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after purchasing an additional 196,682 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,301. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

