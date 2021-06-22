The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Simply Good Foods traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 2046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

