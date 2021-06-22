The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock worth $1,686,762. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

