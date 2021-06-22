The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. 2,015,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,129. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.