The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.53.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

