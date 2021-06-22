The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.53.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,919,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

