The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The stock has a market cap of $314.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

