The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) vs. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Critical Analysis

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Walt Disney and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 5 22 0 2.75 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $197.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.55%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than The Walt Disney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Walt Disney and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.83 -$2.86 billion $2.02 86.12 Genius Sports $114.62 million 30.01 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -7.73% 2.07% 0.91% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Summary

Genius Sports beats The Walt Disney on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

