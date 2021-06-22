TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. TigerCash has a market cap of $559,072.06 and $5.06 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.54 or 0.01002768 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 340.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.