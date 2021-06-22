Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $479.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,438 shares of company stock worth $5,388,915. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

