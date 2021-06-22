TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.74. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 3,996 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

