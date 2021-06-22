TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.74. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 3,996 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.12.
In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
