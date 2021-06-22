Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.