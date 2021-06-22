TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

