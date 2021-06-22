Traders Buy Large Volume of Epizyme Call Options (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,656% compared to the average daily volume of 333 call options.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 19,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $894.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

