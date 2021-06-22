Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 951 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

AECOM stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AECOM by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

