Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 951 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.
AECOM stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
