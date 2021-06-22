Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Triton International worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

