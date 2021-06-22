Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases 28,633 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock opened at $333.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.13. The stock has a market cap of $944.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,181,917 shares of company stock worth $689,648,820. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

