Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.16. The company has a market capitalization of $173.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.