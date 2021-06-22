True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$6.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock remained flat at $C$7.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 144,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,174. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.