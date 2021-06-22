TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.60 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. TrueChain has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $5.70 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00087315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00637468 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

