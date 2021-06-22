TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and $4.02 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00624622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.61 or 0.07196673 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.