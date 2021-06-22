Truist Securiti Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $95.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

