Truist Securiti Comments on First American Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.98 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

