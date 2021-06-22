Truist Securiti Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBER. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

