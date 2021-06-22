Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

