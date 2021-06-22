TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton Sells 7,226 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTMI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 1,171,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

