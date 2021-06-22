Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Holdings Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,091 shares of company stock worth $5,105,109 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

