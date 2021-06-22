UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

