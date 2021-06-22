UBS Group AG Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.23% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

