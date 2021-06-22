UBS Group AG Purchases 43,763 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 118,654 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period.

PREF stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58.

