UBS Group AG Purchases 5,568 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.54. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

