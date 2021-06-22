UBS Group AG Sells 13,414 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

