UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

PATH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

