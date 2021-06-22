Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

