uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of uniQure by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.