United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UUGRY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.