United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UUGRY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.