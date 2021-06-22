UnlimitedIP Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $454,012.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.50 or 0.00637691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.45 or 0.07198267 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

