Upfiring Market Capitalization Hits $1.18 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,721.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 51.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00166699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001275 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00619654 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

