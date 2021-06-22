Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Purchases 433,195 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 433,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,688.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $932,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Eric Semler acquired 250,000 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler bought 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
