Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Purchases 433,195 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 433,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,688.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $932,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Semler acquired 250,000 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler bought 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $441.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

