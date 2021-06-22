USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $18.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.